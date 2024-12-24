videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Delhi Rohingya Muslims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

After the rain in Delhi. On one hand, the temperature is falling. On the other hand, the political temperature of Delhi is rising rapidly... Actually, the political sword has been drawn between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party regarding Delhi elections... The issue of corruption and development is not new in Delhi elections. Arvind Kejriwal reached the power of Delhi riding on the political chariot of these two issues. But this time two new issues have entered the Delhi elections - first illegal Rohingyas in Delhi and second, the announcement of Rs 2100 per month for women voters. Aam Aadmi Party made serious allegations against the central government regarding Rohingya Muslims... Kejriwal directly blamed Home Minister Amit Shah, while Chief Minister Atishi has already written a letter to Amit Shah... On this, the central government says - that the Delhi government has not only been settling Rohingyas illegally for the last 10 years... but also provides them free electricity and water.