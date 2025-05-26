Advertisement
Politics Sparks Over Tej Pratap Yadav's New Post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Aishwarya Rai, wife of Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from RJD, said during a media interaction that we have come to know about everything from the media. We also got to know about the divorce first from the media. Let us tell you that Tej Pratap Yadav's 12-year-old relationship with Anushka Yadav was made public by posting a picture from his social media handle. Lalu Yadav announced to expel her from the family and the party for six years.

