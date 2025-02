videoDetails

Poltitics sparks over Maharana Pratap Statue in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2025, 03:10 PM IST

Himachal Maharana Pratap Statue Controversy: There is opposition to installing the statue of the great king Maharana Pratap in Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh. You will be shocked to hear this news. But this is the reality. A handful of maulanas opposing this say that if the statue of Maharana Pratap is installed in front of the mosque, then it can create a danger of spoiling the communal atmosphere.