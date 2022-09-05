NewsVideos

Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case

hitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
hitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”

All Videos

Jitendra Singh launches India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer
Jitendra Singh launches India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer
MP: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
MP: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls
Spinners bowling no balls is big crime: Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka
Spinners bowling no balls is big crime: Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka
Manish Sisodia hits back at BJP over sting operation video
5:43
Manish Sisodia hits back at BJP over sting operation video

Trending Videos

Jitendra Singh launches India’s first vaccine against Cervical Cancer
MP: 7 private factory employees consumed poisonous substance during protest in Indore
Murugha Mutt chief pontiff sent to 14-day judicial custody in sexual assault case of minor girls
Spinners bowling no balls is big crime: Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Sri Lanka
5:43
Manish Sisodia hits back at BJP over sting operation video