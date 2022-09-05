Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt arrested under POCSO case

hitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

hitradurga SP Parashurama K on September 02 informed that Pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested under POCSO case. Speaking to mediapersons, Parashurama K said, “We arrested him (Chief of Sri Murugha Mutt) in the POCSO case. The second accused is being questioned. She is in our custody. There is no political pressure on us. After the medical checkup, we will present the seer before the magistrate.”