Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court to pronounce Verdict in Umesh Pal Murder Case

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

Prayagraj's MP-MLA court can pronounce verdict on Atiq Ahmed in Umesh Pal Murder Case today. Atiq has been admitted from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail on Monday and a hearing can be held over Atiq today.