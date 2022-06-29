Pre-1949 official Chinese records show that Chinese records of sovereignty over Tibet baseless

Pre-1949 official records debunk the Chinese claim to Tibet from ancient times. Tibet has never been a part of China historically, according to these official records. It clearly show that before the People's Republic of China (PRC) invaded the Himalayan nation in 1950.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Pre-1949 official records debunk the Chinese claim to Tibet from ancient times. Tibet has never been a part of China historically, according to these official records. It clearly show that before the People's Republic of China (PRC) invaded the Himalayan nation in 1950.