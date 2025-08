videoDetails

Premanand Maharaj gives befitting reply to trollers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 01:32 PM IST

Saint Premanand Maharaj has given a befitting reply to the trollers. He said in his satsang, people with bad conduct do not like sermons. A drain worm feels good only in the drain, if you put it in Amrit Kund, it will not feel good. Nowadays it is very difficult to walk on the right path.