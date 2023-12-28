trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703615
Preparations Underway for Republic Day Parade on January 26th along Delhi's Rajpath

|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
With meticulous preparations taking place along Delhi's Rajpath, the stage is set for the grand Republic Day Parade scheduled for January 26th. This year's parade is expected to symbolize unity and support, with elaborate arrangements showcasing the nation's pride and diversity. Stay tuned for updates on the spectacular Republic Day celebrations in the heart of Delhi.

