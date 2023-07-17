trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636652
Preparations Underway For The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas In Kargil, Dras

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas to be celebrated to 26th July. Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.
