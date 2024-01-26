trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714197
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
A momentous occasion unfolds as President Droupadi Murmu of India, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, leaves Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the commencement of the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

