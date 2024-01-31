trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715947
President Droupadi Murmu Heads to Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on her journey from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the Parliament building, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. Her inaugural address to the joint sitting of both Houses will unfold in the new Parliament building, presenting a significant moment in her presidency.

