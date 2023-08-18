trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650316
President Murmu launches ‘Vindhyagiri’ sixth project 17a frigate of the Indian Navy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Vindhyagiri, a Project 17A Frigate, was launched by Prez Murmu at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited in Kolkata. Governor CV Ananda Bose along with CM Mamata Banerjee were also present at the launch. Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates.

