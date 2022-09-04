President Murmu urges educational institutions to adapt to modern technologies

On September 3, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the changing nature of the workforce and the pace of technological advancement as he urged educational institutions to prepare for the future. President spoke today at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

