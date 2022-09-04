NewsVideos

President Murmu urges educational institutions to adapt to modern technologies

On September 3, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the changing nature of the workforce and the pace of technological advancement as he urged educational institutions to prepare for the future. President spoke today at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
On September 3, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the changing nature of the workforce and the pace of technological advancement as he urged educational institutions to prepare for the future. President spoke today at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi.

All Videos

Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh

Trending Videos

19:51
Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh