Prime Minister Modi attacks Pakistan over Pahalgam attack in London

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 05:38 PM IST

During PM Modi's UK visit, India-UK have reached an agreement on free trade deal. On this occasion, PM said that both the countries can write a big chapter in the field of education. Six universities of UK are opening campuses in India. Last week, South Hampton University opened a campus in Gurugram. We also thank Prime Minister Starmer for condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are unanimous in the opinion that double standards have no contribution in the fight against terrorism.