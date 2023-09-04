trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657951
Principals give their salaries for children's education

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Today, a school in Deoria district of UP has become an example for everyone... Be it education or the facilities provided to the children, this school has left behind even the big private schools. The quality of education given to children in Parvatipur, Adarsh Primary School of Deoria district, is unique in itself. The principal of this school is Shatrughan Mani Tripathi. Who has been running this school for 12 years.
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
play icon32:52
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Is China hiding its 'face'?
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
play icon11:14
DNA: Why did Xi Jinping 'run away' from G20?
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
play icon3:37
Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On The 'Dhoni - Kohli Chants' Video
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
play icon2:47
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI President Roger Binny And Rajiv Shukla Visit To Pakistan 'Is Purely For Cricket'
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!
play icon1:22
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!

