videoDetails

Priyanka Chaturvedi raises questions on Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi's big questions on Jagdeep Dhankhar! Actually, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post. It is being told that he has resigned due to health problems. It is being told that Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from the post due to health problems.