Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Harsh Reply to PM Modi on Congress Corruption Remark
"PM Narendra Modi Ji if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of unemployment, if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of your 40% commission Government. Earlier there were 4 different banks, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Canara Bank, & now because of this government today all have merged into one bank" says Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting in Moodbidri, Karnataka
