Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Harsh Reply to PM Modi on Congress Corruption Remark

| Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST

"PM Narendra Modi Ji if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of unemployment, if there's violence in Karnataka it is because of your 40% commission Government. Earlier there were 4 different banks, Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Canara Bank, & now because of this government today all have merged into one bank" says Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public meeting in Moodbidri, Karnataka