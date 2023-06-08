NewsVideos
Probe against Brij Bhsuhan will be completed…’ Anurag Thakur assures wrestlers, sets ‘deadline’

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a press conference in New Delhi on June 07 where he informed about meeting with protesting wrestlers. While addressing the press meet, he said that he had a six-hour-long discussion with the wrestlers where he assured them of the completion of probe against WFI chief by June 15 and that the WFI election will be done by June 30.

