videoDetails

PTI supporters protest across Pakistan, set army commander's house on fire

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

PTI supporters protest across Pakistan, set army commander's house on fire In unprecedented scenes, supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's residence in Lahore after his dramatic arrest in a corruption case.