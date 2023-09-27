trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667696
Pune: Pandal catches fire due to firecrackers busted to welcome JP Nadda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
The Pandal of Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal on Sept 26 caught fire due to firecrackers busted to welcome BJP National President JP Nadda. JP Nadda visited Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal of Pune, Maharashtra to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. However, a major accident was avoided as fire was extinguished as it started raining.
