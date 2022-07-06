Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie knot tomorrow with Dr Gurleen Kaur | Zee English News

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his Chandigarh house on Thursday. The wedding is being planned in Chandigarh, and sources say it would be a private affair.

Updated: Jul 06, 2022

