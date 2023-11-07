trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685480
Punjab Continues To See Stubble-Burning Incidents In Spite Of Supreme Court's Call To Curb Practice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Despite the SC’s call to curb stubble-burning, Punjab continues to witness stubble-burning cases. Crop stubble is being burned at Ghanaur village in Patiala, Punjab
