Punjab: Intel indicating bomb threat at Amritsar's Springdale Senior School revealed to be false

Information of bomb threat at Springdale senior school in Amritsar was proved to be a hoax, informed DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar on September 12. “We got information about a bomb threat at Springdale senior school in Amritsar. After probe, we confirmed that it was a fake threat by a student of the same school. FIR registered against two persons, one arrested,” informed DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
