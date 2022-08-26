Punjab: Outside the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana, farmers continue their ongoing protest

On August 26, protesters from the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), and other unions persisted in their ongoing action outside the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road. The protesters urged the state government to raise the cost of buying milk. Additionally, they said that the AAP-led administration made empty promises about meeting dairy producers' demands.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

