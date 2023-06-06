NewsVideos
Punjab: Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star was observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 06. Amid the processions, Bhindranwale posters and pro-Khalistan slogans were raised inside the Gurudwara premises.

