Putin in India: The Geopolitics of Defense, Oil, and Strategic Autonomy

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Delhi marks a crucial moment for India's foreign policy, with key discussions on defence, trade, and energy cooperation. The Modi-Putin summit aims to address pressing issues, including delayed S-400 deliveries, potential Su-57 fighter jet deals, and countering Pakistan's J-35. India also seeks to resolve its $69 billion trade deficit and stabilize energy supplies amidst US pressure and the Ukraine war.

