Putin next meeting will be held in Moscow!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
The nearly three-hour meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska remained inconclusive... No consensus could be reached in this meeting on ceasefire... After the meeting, Trump and Putin held a joint press conference... Putin said that Russia's security is paramount for us and Ukraine is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine... US President Donald Trump said that consensus could not be reached on some major issues... Putin said that the next meeting will be held in Moscow

