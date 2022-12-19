videoDetails

Putin’s army destroys Ukraine's 'spoon rest', High-stakes battle for Ukraine’s heartland now?

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Russians demolished Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Spoon Rest,' causing another blow for the Ukrainian army. The P-18 Terek (NATO designation: Spoon Rest D) is a two-dimensional metric band surveillance radar. The Russian Airborne Forces' suicide drone slammed into the radar system. The P-18 is simple to maintain and does not necessitate the presence of highly qualified employees. P-18s have long been one of the most sought-after medium and high-altitude radars.