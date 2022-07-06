R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment

Indian actor R Madhavan recently turned director with his debut film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later acquitted. In a now-deleted tweet, he has written, “We thought it was in terrible taste too.. this is who Nambi sir is. I am totally okay if you did not like or hated the film and I will take it by the chin..but why this ?? Come on -we are way better than this. Regretful”

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

