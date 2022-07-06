NewsVideos

R. Madhavan says 'Regretful' to Anupama Chopra's review of Rocketry | Zee News English Entertainment

Indian actor R Madhavan recently turned director with his debut film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later acquitted. In a now-deleted tweet, he has written, “We thought it was in terrible taste too.. this is who Nambi sir is. I am totally okay if you did not like or hated the film and I will take it by the chin..but why this ?? Come on -we are way better than this. Regretful”

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
Indian actor R Madhavan recently turned director with his debut film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later acquitted. In a now-deleted tweet, he has written, “We thought it was in terrible taste too.. this is who Nambi sir is. I am totally okay if you did not like or hated the film and I will take it by the chin..but why this ?? Come on -we are way better than this. Regretful”

All Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?

Trending Videos

Swiggy announces award of Rs5000 to whoever finds out the guy who delivered food on horse | Offbeat
3:21
NIA investigation intensifies in Amravati murder case
3:14
Heavy rains continue to cause trouble to people in Mumbai
Strange laws around the world that will leave you puzzled
1H3:18
Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?
Entertainment videos,