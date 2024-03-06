NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi Advocates For Adivasi Representation In Corporate India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd in Badnawar, Dhar, MP, emphasizing the need for Adivasi representation in corporate India. Highlighting the significant Adivasi population in Madhya Pradesh, he calls attention to the underrepresentation in major companies and media ownership.

