Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes an appearance at Sultanpur Court in Uttar Pradesh regarding a 2018 defamation case. The legal proceedings unfold as part of the ongoing developments in the case, and the leader's presence marks a significant moment in the resolution of the matter.

