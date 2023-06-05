NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi attacks the central government from America, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in the country'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi On BJP-RSS: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a 6-day US tour. During this, while addressing the NRIs, he made a big attack on BJP and RSS and said, 'There is an atmosphere of fear in the country'. Listen in detail in this report what Rahul said during his address in America.

