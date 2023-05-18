NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi called us and asked to work together: DK Shivakumar on Karnataka govt formation

|Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
peaking on Karnataka government formation, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on May 18 said that they are following the high command’s decision as Rahul Gandhi asked them to work together. He said, “Everything is well, everything will be well, everything is going to be well. We had made a one-line decision that whatever the high command will decide, we will abide by it. Ultimately Rahul Gandhi called me and said that you all have to work together.”

