Rahul Gandhi Claims '100% Proof' Of EC Allowing Cheating

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 01:52 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given an open challenge to the Election Commission. Rahul Gandhi said, 'Election Commission is working against India and it will not be spared. Rahul Gandhi claimed that he has 100% solid proof of 'vote theft'. He said, "What we have got will explode like an atom bomb, then you will not see the Election Commission or India."