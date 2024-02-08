trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719068
Rahul Gandhi Claims PM Modi Born in General Caste, Accuses BJP of OBC Tag for Political Gain

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleges that PM Modi, born in the Teli caste in Gujarat, was designated as OBC by the BJP in 2000 for political reasons. Asserting that PM Modi opposes a caste census, Gandhi contends that Modi was born in the General caste and will resist such an enumeration throughout his life. The statements spark a debate on caste politics.

