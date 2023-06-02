NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi Clears Air Over Opposition Unity During US Visit

Jun 02, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Opposition is pretty well united and a lot of good work is happening on the ground as he asserted that there is a hidden undercurrent building and it will "surprise" the people in the next general elections.

