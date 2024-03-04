trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727267
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes GST: Claims Rich Benefit, While Poor Bear The Burden

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Follow Us
During his address in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi delves into the implications of GST, asserting it favors the wealthy at the expense of the less privileged. Terming it 'regressive taxation,' he emphasizes the alleged transfer of funds from the pockets of the poor to those of the affluent.

All Videos

Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Play Icon10:33
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Play Icon00:39
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Play Icon00:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Play Icon00:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
Play Icon08:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall

Trending Videos

Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
play icon10:33
Delhi Budget 2024 Updates: Kejriwal govt to give ₹1000 monthly to every woman...',says Atishi
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
play icon0:39
Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Result: BJP candidate Kuljeet Singh Sandhu wins Senior Deputy Mayor Election
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
play icon0:30
Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
play icon0:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
play icon8:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall