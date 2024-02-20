trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723083
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Sultanpur, UP Defamation Case: Lawyer Highlights Surrender And Legal Process

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is granted bail by the District Court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a defamation case. Advocate Santosh Pandey, providing insights, mentions that Rahul Gandhi surrendered in court, was briefly taken into custody, and subsequently had his bail application accepted. The lawyer emphasized Gandhi's innocence, stating that he did not make any defamatory statements.

All Videos

Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Play Icon02:43
Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Play Icon01:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon00:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Play Icon03:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
Play Icon01:45
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections

Trending Videos

Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
play icon2:43
Sultanpur Court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
play icon1:47
Karnataka Government Announces Rs 15 Lakhs Compensation For Kerala Man Killed By Elephant
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
play icon0:24
Rahul Gandhi Appears In Sultanpur Court For 2018 Defamation Case In Uttar Pradesh
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
play icon3:13
Mountain areas witnesses heavy snowfall in month of February
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections
play icon1:45
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar ahead of upcoming elections