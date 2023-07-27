trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641062
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Sri Viswambhara Temple In Kerala's Malappuram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 26 offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple in Malappuram. Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Kerala. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi also attended a cultural programme organised by Arya Vaidyashala.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
play icon1:30
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
play icon2:13
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
play icon1:54
Asian Games 2023: Indian Football Teams To Compete In The Games After Sports Ministry Relaxes Rules
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
play icon6:53
PM claims to form the government for the third time, reprimands the opposition
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
play icon8:14
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
play icon1:30
More Than 40 Visitors Stuck At Muthyala Dhara Waterfalls In Kerala's Mulugu, Rescue Efforts Currently Underway
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer
play icon2:13
Gadar-2: Cast And Crew Attend The Premiere Of The Film's Trailer