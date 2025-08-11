videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Detained by Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 03:08 PM IST

Delhi Police has detained opposition MPs who were marching from Parliament to the Election Commission's office. This march was led by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, all the MPs had sat on a dharna and were raising slogans when they were stopped by police barricading near Transport Bhavan. After being detained, Rahul Gandhi said, "Actually we cannot talk, this is the truth. This fight is not political. This is a fight to save the Constitution. It is a fight of one man one vote. That is why we want a clean voter list."