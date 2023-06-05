NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the central government, 'no accountability for 270+ deaths'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Odisha Train Accident: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on the central government regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha and said, 'There is no accountability for 270+ deaths'. Further in this report, take a quick look at 100 big headlines of the day.

