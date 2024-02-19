trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722759
Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions On Representation: Calls For Inclusivity In High Courts And Bureaucracy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi emphasizes the need for greater representation of Dalits, Adivasis, and backward communities in Uttar Pradesh's high courts and bureaucracy. Gandhi questions the current state of inclusivity, urging authorities to address disparities.

Fire Breaks Out In Gujarat: Blaze Erupts In Palanpur Market Yard
 Fire Breaks Out In Gujarat: Blaze Erupts In Palanpur Market Yard
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Kalki Dham Ceremony In Sambhal
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj At Kalki Dham Ceremony In Sambhal
Know all about Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani visit to Amethi
Know all about Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani visit to Amethi
PM Modi Sambhal Visit: Modi lays foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple in U.P.
PM Modi Sambhal Visit: Modi lays foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple in U.P.
Kalki Dham Mandir Sambhal Ceremony: Saints Present Proposed Temple Design To PM Modi
Kalki Dham Mandir Sambhal Ceremony: Saints Present Proposed Temple Design To PM Modi

