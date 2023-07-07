trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632269
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla while reacting over Gujarat High Court’s verdict on July 07 over Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case said once again HC showed mirror Congress and Rahul Gandhi.
