trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710503
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Connects with Bike Enthusiasts in Mokokchung, Nagaland

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
As part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engages with the local community in Mokokchung, Nagaland. During this leg of the journey, Rahul Gandhi shares a moment of camaraderie with bike riders, underlining the essence of connection and dialogue in this nationwide campaign.

All Videos

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Lead Temple Cleanliness Service in Delhi
Play Icon1:4
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Lead Temple Cleanliness Service in Delhi
Today's Astrology: Know from Shiromani Sachin why this makeup is most important for women?
Play Icon7:13
Today's Astrology: Know from Shiromani Sachin why this makeup is most important for women?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 17 January 2024
Play Icon5:59
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 17 January 2024
Pakistan condemns deadly Iran missile strike on its territory
Play Icon6:4
Pakistan condemns deadly Iran missile strike on its territory
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK Avoids Paparazzi, Conceals Face Under Hoodie
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK Avoids Paparazzi, Conceals Face Under Hoodie

Trending Videos

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Lead Temple Cleanliness Service in Delhi
play icon1:4
Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva Lead Temple Cleanliness Service in Delhi
Today's Astrology: Know from Shiromani Sachin why this makeup is most important for women?
play icon7:13
Today's Astrology: Know from Shiromani Sachin why this makeup is most important for women?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 17 January 2024
play icon5:59
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 17 January 2024
Pakistan condemns deadly Iran missile strike on its territory
play icon6:4
Pakistan condemns deadly Iran missile strike on its territory
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK Avoids Paparazzi, Conceals Face Under Hoodie
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK Avoids Paparazzi, Conceals Face Under Hoodie