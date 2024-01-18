trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710994
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat, Assam: Accuses BJP of Dividing the State

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jorhat, Assam, expressing concerns over the alleged division caused by BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During the Yatra, Gandhi suggests that Assam may have the most corrupt chief minister in the country.

