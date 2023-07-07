trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632261
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his 'Modi surname' jibe and displayed "irresponsible arrogance".
