Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Enroute To Churachandpur Stopped By Manipur Police

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s carcade was stopped by the police in Bishnupur on June 29. Rahul Gandhi was enroute to Churachandpur in Manipur. Police stopped the convoy fearing violence along the route.

