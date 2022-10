Railway minister inaugurates India’s first all-aluminium freight rake. Why is it special?

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:23 PM IST

Lighter than its predecessors, but with more freight-carrying capacity, the Railways’ first indigenously manufactured aluminium goods train rake was flagged off from Bhubaneswar in Odisha. Railway minister inaugurates India’s first all-aluminium freight rake. Why is it special?