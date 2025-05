videoDetails

Rain Red Alert In Mumbai As Monsoon Arrives Early

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 26, 2025, 05:14 PM IST

The weather is changing rapidly across the country. Meanwhile, monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra. Mumbai has been receiving continuous rain since last night. According to meteorologists and experts, with the speed at which monsoon is increasing this year, it can enter Mumbai in the next 3 to 4 days.