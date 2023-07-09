trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633172
Rainstorm Causes Landslides In Kullu, Floods Beas River After IMD Declares "Red Alert" Across Himachal

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
A day after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Red Alert for Himachal Pradesh for "heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm) expected on the 8th & 9th of July”, landslides were reported in Kullu district.
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
play icon8:16
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's War- Accused Central Forces It's Their Old Habit
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
play icon1:57
Himanchal Pradesh's Beas River In Spate Despite Persistent Rains
Why TMC government failed to stop violence, listen to TMC spokesperson's answer
play icon7:56
Why TMC government failed to stop violence, listen to TMC spokesperson's answer
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said on Bengal Violence – Rahul Gandhi's response will definitely come
play icon9:13
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson said on Bengal Violence – Rahul Gandhi's response will definitely come
Himachal Flood: Furore due to floods and rains in Himachal, vehicles flowing in Beas river in Kullu-Mandi
play icon8:15
Himachal Flood: Furore due to floods and rains in Himachal, vehicles flowing in Beas river in Kullu-Mandi
